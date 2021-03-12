The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) National Women Commission has elected Salamatu Aliu as its new Chairperson.

Aliu, who took over from Mercy Okazie, was elected at the 5th NLC National Gender Conference on Friday in Abuja.

The union also elected Deborah Yusuf as the Deputy Chairperson and six others as vice chairpersons.

They include Mairo Umar, Adedamola Salami, Funmi Fasan, Cecilia Ita, Pauline Gaku and Jamila Yusuf.

Other ex-officio elected are Helen Usen, Lucy Ukpen and Hauwa Abdullahi.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Mrs Salamatu Aliu and her team will pilot the affairs of the union for the next four years.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

