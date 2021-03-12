NLC elects Salamatu Aliu as Chairperson Women Commission

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) National Women Commission has elected Salamatu Aliu as its new Chairperson.

Aliu, who took over Mercy Okazie, was elected 5th NLC National Gender Conference on Friday Abuja.

union also elected Deborah Yusuf as Chairperson and six others as vice chairpersons.

They include Mairo Umar, Adedamola Salami, Funmi Fasan, Cecilia Ita, Pauline Gaku and Jamila Yusuf.

Other ex-officio elected are Helen Usen, Lucy Ukpen and Hauwa Abdullahi.

The News Nigeria(NAN) reports Mrs Salamatu Aliu and her will pilot the affairs the union the next four years.(NAN)

