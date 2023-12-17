Sunday, December 17, 2023
NLC dismisses notice of nationwide strike

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has dismissed a notice of nationwide strike allegedly scheduled for Monday.

Mr Benson Upah, NLC Head of Information and Public Affairs, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

There was statement purportedly signed by General Secretary of NLC and Secretary General of TUC, Emmanuel Ugboaja and Nuhu Toro respectively, that a nationwide strike would commence on Monday.

According to Upah, the statement is a fake news and there is no notice of strike from us.

“We want to re-assure  Nigerians that this notice did  not emanate from us, and neither do we have any intention of initiating any strike action this period,” he said.

He said concerned Nigerians were advised to ignore the notice and tray it as fake. (NAN)

