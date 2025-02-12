NLC demands immediate reversal of telecom tariff hike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called for the immediate reversal of the 50 per cent telecommunications tariff hike.

By Joan Nwagwu

Mr Joe Ajaero, President of the NLC, made this demand in a communiqué jointly signed with Mr Emmanuel Ugboaja, General Secretary of the NLC, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The communiqué was issued at the conclusion of the Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting of the NLC, held in Lokoja, Kogi State.

It is important to recall that the NLC’s National Administrative Council (NAC) had declared a one-day mass rally at all Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) offices across the country in response to the proposed 50 per cent tariff hike.

The Federal Government and the NLC had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which set up a 10-man committee to deliberate on the matter within two weeks and report back on the key concerns raised by the Congress.

However, the telecom companies went ahead and implemented the new tariff hike.

Ajaero condemned the action by the telecommunications companies, calling it a betrayal of trust.

“It is an affront to the principles of negotiation, a direct slap on the government and its institutions, and a disdain for the Nigerian people,” he said.

The CWC described the tariff hike as a further demonstration of regulatory capture and accusing the government of favouring the rich over the people.

The CWC also called for an immediate reversal of the tariff hike, which took effect that day.

It insisted that the companies should revert to the previous tariff until the committee completed its deliberations and reached a conclusive agreement.

As a first step in resisting the arbitrary tariff hike, the CWC has directed Nigerian workers and other willing citizens to boycott the services of MTN, AIRTEL, and GLO daily between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

This boycott will start on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, and continue until the end of February 2025.

Ajaero also urged workers and citizens to suspend the purchase of data from these companies, which he said had become tools for exploiting Nigerian citizens.

He demanded the repatriation of all funds siphoned out of the country by these telecom companies.

He further warned that if the telecommunications companies fail to revert to the old tariff by the end of February 2025, a total shutdown of their operations nationwide would commence on March 1, 2025.

“All NLC state councils are directed to begin immediate sensitisation and mobilisation of their members and the general public within their jurisdictions.

“We also urge all NLC affiliate unions to mobilise their members across the country to observe electronic silence during the designated hours,” he added. (NAN)