NLC charges governor-elect on state library rehabilitation. employment

By George Odok

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Cross River Chapter, has charged Governor-elect Bassey Otu to prioritise the rehabilitation of the state library.

Mr Gregory Olayi, NLC chairman in the state, made this known in Calabar on Thursday during an interaction with newsmen.

The labour leader said that the rehabilitation of the library would revive reading culture among youths in the state.

He also urged the governor-elect to sustain projects and programmes of Gov. Ben Ayade, which are of significance to the living standard of residents of the state.

According to him, the library rehabilitation would boost educational standard in the state and encourage growth and development.

Olayi also stated that Cross River needed at least 20,000 civil servants to energise its workforce including at the primary and secondary schools.

“I wish to charge the governor-elect to see the rehabilitation of the state library as one of his priority project.

“The library has been in a state of neglect over the years; hence we need the in-coming governor to rehabilitate the facility with a view to improve the reading culture among our young ones.

“Also, if the workforce is to remain efficient and productive in delivering quality service to the people, the incoming government must recruit at least 20,000 civil servants, including primary and secondary school teachers.

“Currently, there’s a dearth of teachers, so we need him to come in and energise the system,” he said.

The labour leader further said that many civil servants had retired from the state civil service, and there was need to also fill in the vacancies.

He congratulated Otu for winning the 2023 governorship election, adding that his victory was the wish of the people. (NAN)