NLC charges electorate to vote credible leaders

By Joy Mbachi

NLC’s chairperson in Anambra, Mrs Chinwe Orizu, on Wednesday urged the electorate to vote for credible leaders at the 2023 general elections.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka, Orizu said the 2023 elections provided the opportunity for Nigerians to choose trustworthy people to govern the country.

“This is an opportunity for us to change our destinies. We must rise to play our roles in the on-going process,’’ she said.

Orizu called on workers in Anambra to turn out en-masse to vote during the elections, saying: “it is our collective duty to move this country forward.

“You don’t register as a voter and stay at home on Election Day. The Permanent Voter Card (PVC) is your power to hire who serves the country.’’

She argued that organised labour has the number to effect the desired change in the country.

“We only have to do the right things. We have to do away with that impression that votes won’t count.

“Votes will count. Do not sell your votes for any reason. Vote your conscience; vote leaders that will return our country to the path of greatness.

“To sell our votes is to sell the future of this country. We won’t have the locus standi to complain or confront the system anymore,’’ she said.

Orizu commended INEC for giving Nigerians ample time to register and to obtain their PVCs.

She expressed confidence that INEC would ensure that the elections were peaceful, credible, and free and fair. (NAN)