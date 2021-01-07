NLC celebrates its first president, Pa Hassan Sunmonu @ 80

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has felicitated with the Pioneer President of the Congress, Pa Hassan Sunmonu as he turned 80.

The NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba, made the remarks in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

According to Wabba, the NLC and indeed Organised Labour in Nigeria felicitates with and congratulates the pioneer President of NLC.

“We also celebrate Comrade Hassan Sunmonu’s twin brother, Pa Hussein Sunmonu on his birthday.

“Also, Pa Hassan Sunmonu’s wife, Alhaja Wasilat, marks her 76th Birthday today. This is a triple roll call of celebrations for the Sunmonus,” he said.

He, however, said that Sunmonu was also a former General Secretary of the Organisation of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU),

Wabba added that Pa Sunmonu grew up to embrace a career in activism.

“As a final year student of the Yaba College of Technology, Comrade Sunmonu was elected the President of the College’s Student Union Government.

“He also became an executive member of the National Union of Nigerian Students (NUNS).

“Comrade Hassan Sunmonu became actively involved in trade unionism.

“It was, therefore, not surprising that when the NLC was formed in 1978, he was elected the first President of Congress, ” he said.

Wabba noted that it was under the administration of Pa Sunmonu that the National Minimum Wage and Minimum Pension were institutionalised with the enactment of the National Minimum Wage Act (1981).

He noted that it was during Sunmonu’s leadership that the May Day Workers Celebration was officially recognised as national holiday.

“Comrade Hassan Sunmonu has epitomised the principles and virtues of integrity, commitment, sacrifice, collectivism and pan-Africanism.

“As Sunmonu clocks 80 today, the entire leadership and membership of the NLC and the working-class wish him and indeed the other Sunmonus, many more fulfilling years of exemplary service to God, the working class and humanity,” he said.(NAN)