NLC begins nationwide warning strike from Sept. 5

By Joan Nwagwu

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) says it will commence a two-day nationwide warning strike from Sept. 5 to 6,except the Federal Government addresses the excruciating suffering of the masses.

Mr Joe Ajaero, NLC President said this while addressing newsmen at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the congress on Friday in Abuja.

Ajaero while reading the communiqué jointly signed by Mr Emmanuel Ugboaja, General Secretary of the Congress, said the resolutions were reached after exhaustive deliberation.

According to him, NEC in session resolved to embark on a total and indefinite shutdown of the nation within 14 working days or 21 days from today.

“This is until steps are taken by the Government to address the excruciating mass suffering and impoverishment being experienced around the country.

“To commence a two-day nationwide warning strike on Tuesday and Wednesday from Sept.5 to 6 to demonstrate our readiness for the indefinite strike later in the month .

“To also demand that the State vacates the illegally occupied National Headquarters of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

“To embark on a mass protest and rally in Imo within September in preparation for a major shutdown of the state.

“This is to compel the State government to stop the abuse and violation of the rights and privileges of workers and trade unions in the state, ’he said.

He also added that to begin the shutdown of the operations of Air peace Airline, and other companies in the Aviation sector that were involved in serial violation of the rights of workers in the sector.

The NLC president said this was to ensure freedom of Association and to collectively bargain.

He called on communities around the nation to stop taking laws into their hands but report to the authorities for amicable resolution.

He said that this was on any matter involving members of the Amalgamated Union of Food Stuffs, and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AUFCDN) which is one of our affiliates.

He urged the new FCT Minister, Mr Nyesome Wike to desist from threatening poor masses with demolition of their properties, and focus more on making houses available to the people.

“He is not a minister of demolition and should be prepared to meet Nigerian workers and citizens on the street if he carries out his insensitive utterances,” ‘he said.

Ajaero said that NEC had deeply analysed the prevailing national sentiment, taking into account the extensive hardships and deprivation afflicting the citizens across all states of the federation.

He said the council scrutinised the Federal Government’s failures to establish essential structures to address the widespread suffering in our nation.

He also noted that it considered the government’s deliberate neglect and disregard for engaging with national stakeholders through the channels of social dialogue.

“This is a commitment it had solemnly declared during the President’s inaugural address on May 29,”he said.(NAN)

