NLC asks US, others to end economic blockade against Cuba

By Chimezie Godfrey

The President Nigerian Labour Congress, Comrade Ayuba Wabba has said that the time has come to demand removal of the economic blockade against the people of Cuba. He made this assertion at the 6th African continental conference of solidarity with Cuba held Monday at Abuja.





“Our celebration of Cuba and the friendship with Africa cannot be complete without speaking up (strongly about the) issue that has been in place for many decades now.



“Particularly the blockade by United States of America and her Western allies. And I think the time is now to demand the removal of the economic blockade against the people of Cuba,” he said.



Wabba pointed out that during the heydays of colonial rule, Cuba did not sit on the fence but was involved in the ridding of the African continent of foreign economic aggressors and opportunists.





He recalled that Africa has benefited from the skills of Cubans that bridged the shortfall in Africa.

Ogbonnaya Onu hails NLC

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu appreciated the efforts of NLC and Nigerian workers for raising this consciousness so that the sacrifices of Cuba for Africans will not be forgotten.

“So, our President NLC, and other labour leaders here, I thank you for the interest you have in raising the consciousness among Nigerians, that we should never forget the blood shed by Cubans in Africa to make Africa what Africa is today.

“We should never forget the sacrifices that Cubans have made to come near even when other people were running away when there was no cure for Ebola.

“Cuban doctors didn’t do that. The Cuban doctors said that we Africans are their brothers and sisters,” he said.

He stressed that the time has come for Nigeria to provide leadership for all Africans including those in the diaspora.

Other discussants who spoke during the conference included the head of the Cuban Delegation, and representatives from South Africa, Ghana, Namibia, among others.