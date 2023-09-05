NLC applauds Nigerians for compliance to warning strike

By Joan Nwagwu

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has commended Nigerians for the massive support and efforts in ensuring that the first day warning strike called by the Congress was successful nationwide.

Mr Joe Ajaero, NLC President said this in a statement titled, “Our Two-Day Nationwide Warning Strike: Frist Day of Success”, on Tuesday in Abuja.

It would be recall that the NLC in a communique issued at the end of its National Executive Council (NLC) said it would commence a two-day nationwide warning strike from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6.

The NLC also threatened to embark on indefinite nationwide strike within 14 working days or 21 days from when the communique was issued.

It also said this was until steps were taken by the government to address the excruciating mass suffering and impoverishment being experienced due to the removal of subsidy.

According to Ajaero, this is to applaud all Nigerian workers through the actions of all our affiliates and State Councils.

“This is for the massive support and efforts at ensuring that the first day of the nationwide warning strike took off with a resounding success across the nation.

“You have all demonstrated that your words and decisions will always be backed by action.

“This has resonated in every part of the country today and we are sure that the message has been sent to those who doubt our determination to push through with our objectives,”he said.

He added that, we are glad to inform you that all of our objectives for the first day were fully met.

He said this was due to the high level of compliance experienced as a result of all collective efforts around the federation.

The NLC president therefore, commended all for their commitment towards ensuring that the reasons for the warning strike were fulfilled at the time.

“We however urge you all to continue with the same zeal and determination which saw the huge success that was recorded today.

“This is as we move to the second and final day of the nationwide strike to ensure a complete success of the entire exercise.

“While thanking all Nigerian workers and indeed the masses for their understanding as we go through this trying time,”he said.

He however, called for more efforts and urged all to join hands to ensure that all loopholes observed during the first day action were plugged.

He added that, so that tomorrow’s action would be a total success.

“It is our civic duty to ensure that we are governed effectively and that those in government remain accountable to the people at all times!

“We are committed to that and with your continued support, our nation will surely become a better place for all of us,”he said.(NAN)

