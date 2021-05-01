NLC appeals to Benue govt to pay 72 months pension arrears

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Benue State Chapter, has appealed to Gov. Samuel Ortom to the 72 months pension arrears owed retired local government workers in the state.

Mr Godwin Anya, the state NLC Chairman the  appeal in an address to mark the 2021 Workers Day, on in .

Anya also appealed to the governor to implement the minimum wage for workers on grade seven and above.

The NLC chairman disclosed that the state government also owe teachers 10 months’ salary arrears, nine months local government workers, and five months salaries state government workers.

“Non payment 2017 arrears workers’ salaries has not only caused untold hardship, has dampened the morale workers,” he lamented.

He noted that the government has remained aloof to issues of pensions and salaries, and urged it to address the problems, so as to boost the morale of workers.

Addressing the workers, Gov. Ortom, represented by his deputy, Mr Benson Abounu commended the NLC for its contributions to the nation’s economy.

He said that without workers the economy would remain at stand still.

Ortom also commended Benue NLC for always resorting to dialogue on issues affecting workers.

He blamed insecurity for his administration’s inability to be up-to-date in payment of salaries and pensions.

The governor claimed that security agencies depend on the state government wholly for finances.

The governor, however, pledged to address the issue of salary and pension arrears the of his administration.(NAN)

