Nkanu East LG chair confidence of PDP victory in Enugu State

By Alex Enebeli

Ahead of the general elections, the Chairman of Nkanu East Council Area of Enugu State, Mr Okechukwu Edeh, has expressed confidence that the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and all its candidates will emerge victorious.

He said the electorate had already adopted them as their sole candidates in the state, stressing that Dr Peter Mbah, the governorship candidate of the party, was only an inch closer to occupying the Lion Building as he would be sworn-in on May 29.

The chairman disclosed this at Amechi-Idodo/Oruku, Amankanu/Ubahu and Owo political wards at the grand finale of the local government ward-to-ward campaign tours.

Edeh said his people were ready to give the ruling party 100 per cent votes in the Feb. 25 and March 11 elections.

While appreciating the mammoth crowd for the support and solidarity, Edeh urged the people not to relent until PDP was declared the winner at the polls.

He said that the people would continue to enjoy dividends of good governance such as peace and security, massive infrastructure, youths empowerment, agricultural revival and socio-economic inclusion.

The council boss restated the commitment of the party’s governorship flag bearer to change the narrative of government, redefine the state’s economic status and inspire tremendous growth.

He maintained that Mbah would ensure zero per cent poverty headcount index was achieved within the next eight years.

“We are here to appreciate you for your unwavering support over the past years. You’ve shown this by coming out and by reaching out to other voters, that this project is yours.

I want to commend you the way you’ve been handling the campaigns with enthusiasm.

“All the political wards that we have visited have given us overwhelming support. Just like what you’ve told us here today, our people have been assuring us there’s no opposition in Nkanu East,” he told Mbah.

Edeh said they would all vote for the PDP as “our support is not given to our party out of sympathy but out of strong conviction that our party has done well in attending to your welfare.

“In empowering the people, in improving their human capital development; in ensuring that basic amenities are provided and in giving our children robust and standard education.

“Dr Peter Mbah will do more when he comes into power. He has the interest of our people at heart. Your welfare will be given priority by his administration,” he said.

He urged the people across the 17 local government areas of the state to keep mobilising for the PDP, calling them to come out on the day of the governorship election to vote for the best candidate in Enugu State, Dr Mbah.

“Peter Mbah is tested, trusted and result-oriented,” the chairman said.

In their separate remarks, the Enugu East Senatorial Zonal PDP Chairman, Nnamdi Nwafor, Nkanu East PDP Chairman, Emeka Nwatu, and the party candidate for the Enugu State House of Assembly, Okey Mbah, commended the tours as laudable and fruitful.

They extolled the council chairman for demonstrating capacity, competence and leadership excellence for rallying the people to vote for the PDP, adding that victory was certain for the party at the polls.

While calling on the electorate to vote for all the party candidates, they said Dr Chimaroke Nnamani and Nnolim Nnaji should be voted for the Senate and the House of Representatives, respectively.

According to them, on March 11, the people should come out in large numbers and queue behind Peter Mbah for governor and Okey Mbah for House of Assembly. (NAN)