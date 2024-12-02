NJI Advocates Stronger Media, Judiciary Collaboration

The Administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Justice Salisu Abdullahi, has called for a robust partnership between the media and the judiciary to enhance public trust and confidence in the judicial system.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Justice Salisu Abdullahi, has called for a robust partnership between the media and the judiciary to enhance public trust and confidence in the judicial system.

Justice Abdullahi made this appeal on Monday in Abuja during the opening of a two-day symposium for media and judicial correspondents focused on navigating legal complexities in court reporting.

He emphasized the interdependence of both institutions, describing them as critical pillars in any democracy. “Both the judiciary and media are bulwarks in every democratic setting, thus making their existence a necessity for the continued exercise and survival of democratic liberties,” he stated.

Justice Abdullahi highlighted the media’s pivotal role in fostering this partnership by upholding fairness, honesty, and responsibility in its reporting of judicial matters. He stressed the need for the media to establish and adhere to high standards as society’s watchdog.

“The media must endeavour to be fair, honest, and responsible in its reportage of the judiciary and judicial proceedings,” he said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents (NAJUC), Kayode Lawal, commended the NJI for its dedication to improving the professionalism of judiciary correspondents through regular training programs.

The symposium, themed “Building a Stronger Media-Judiciary Collaboration”, aims to strengthen ties between the two institutions and equip journalists with tools for accurate and balanced court reporting.