NJC warns of fake recruitment

April 3, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Judiciary, News, Project 0



The National Judicial Council (NJC)has advised the public to beware a  online advertisement for ongoing for the 2021.


 Mr Soji Oye, the Director Information, at the NJC in a statement on Saturday in Abuja described the advertisement as a scam.
 
 


“The Council hereby informs the public that is no such online as portrayed the websites, neither is it currently considering any exercise for the time .
 
“The public is hereby advised against downloading any form online or paying anyone for any .


 
“Applicants are advised to beware fraudsters parading their websites as recruitment platforms for the Council,” Oye said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,