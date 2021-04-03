The National Judicial Council (NJC)has advised the public to beware of a fake online advertisement for ongoing recruitment for the 2021.



Mr Soji Oye, the Director of Information, at the NJC in a statement on Saturday in Abuja described the advertisement as a scam.







“The Council hereby informs the public that there is no such online recruitment as portrayed by the websites, neither is it currently considering any recruitment exercise for the time being.



“The public is hereby advised against downloading any form online or paying anyone for any recruitment.





“Applicants are advised to beware of fraudsters parading their websites as recruitment platforms for the Council,” Oye said. (NAN)

