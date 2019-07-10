NJC to Buhari: Appoint Justice Muhammad as Substantive CJN

#TrackNigeria – The National Judicial Council,NJC has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint Justice I.T Muhammad as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN.

According to Soji Oye, spokesman for the NJC, the Council held an emergency meeting Wednesday during which a decision was taken on the matter.

Oye said, “The National Judicial Council rose today from an Emergency Meeting to recommend to President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, the appointment of Hon. Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad, CFR, as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

He disclosed that “The Meeting which was initially presided over by Hon. Mr. Justice Umaru Abdullahi, CON, considered and approved the recommendation of its Interview Committee that screened the two candidates presented by the Federal Judicial Service Commission to it for appointment as Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“Subsequently, the plenary of the Meeting presided over by the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad, CFR, recommended to the Governors of Sokoto, Lagos, Anambra, Ebonyi, Niger, Taraba, Kano, and Jigawa States, eight (8) successful candidates for appointment as Chief Judges and Grand Kadis for the States.

“They are: -Appointment Of Chief Judge, Sokoto State High Court Of Justice, Hon. Mr. Justice Muhammad S. Sifawa; Appointment Of Chief Judge, Lagos State High Court Of Justice Hon. Mr. Justice Kazeem O. Alogba; Appointment Of Chief Judge, Anambra State High Court Of Justice, Hon. Mr. Justice Ijem Onwuamaegbu; Appointment Of Chief Judge, Ebonyi State High Court Of Justice, Hon. Mr. Justice Nwaigwe A. Anselm; Appointment Of Chief Judge, Niger State High Court Of Justice, Hon. Mr. Justice Aliyu M. Mayaki;Appointment Of Chief Judge, Taraba State High Court Of Justice, Hon. Mr. Justice Filibus B. Andetur; Appointment Of Grand Kadi, Sharia Court Of Appeal, Kano, Hon. Kadi Tijjani Yusuf Yakasai and Appointment Of Grand Kadi, Sharia Court Of Appeal, Jigawa, Hon. Kadi Isa Jibrin Gantsa

“The newly appointed Heads of Court will be sworn-in after the approval of the President and their respective State Governors and confirmation by the Senate and State Houses of Assembly as the case may be.

The statement also said “Council at the Meeting commended President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for his unequivocal position on the financial autonomy for the States Judiciary and called on the various State Executives to as a matter of urgency, commence its immediate implementation. It posited that this is not only in line with the Constitutional dictates, but presently the Judicial position.

“Council also considered notification of retirements of Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Chief Judges of Gombe, Edo, Niger, Ebonyi, Acting Chief Judge of Kebbi States as well as those of nine (9) other Judicial Officers from the Federal High Court, High Courts of Gombe, Delta, Edo, Imo, Benue and Katsina States.”

