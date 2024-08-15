NJC recommends Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as new CJN, appoints 27 Judges – See list

The National Judicial Council NJC has recommended Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun, CFR, to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for appointment as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

This recommendation was made at NJC’s 106th Meeting presided over by the Hon. Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, GCON, held on 14 & 15 August 2024.

Soji Oye, Director, Information, NJC, who who made this known in a statement said, “This is imperative as Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, GCON, will formally bow out of office as the Hon. Chief Justice of Nigeria next week Thursday on 22 August 2024.”

The meeting also recommended twenty-seven (27) candidates for appointment as Judges of States Courts and a candidate for appointment as Kadi of the Sharia Court of the FCT, Abuja, Mr Oye said.

15 August 2024

• NJC recommends Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun, CFR as the Hon. Chief Justice of Nigeria and Twenty-eight (28) others as Judges of various Courts

The National Judicial Council at its 106th Meeting presided over by the Hon. Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, GCON, held on 14 & 15 August 2024, recommended Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun, CFR, to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for appointment as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

This is imperative as Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, GCON, will formally bow out of office as the Hon. Chief Justice of Nigeria next week Thursday on 22 August 2024.

Council also recommend twenty-seven (27) candidates for appointment as Judges of States Courts and a candidate for appointment as Kadi of the Sharia Court of the FCT, Abuja to their various State Governors and Mr. President as follows:

CHIEF JUSTICE OF NIGERIA 1. Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun, CFR SIX JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF KWARA STATE 1. Olawoyin, Ibijoke Olabisi 2. Abdulrazaq, Fatimah Funsho 3. Folorunsho, Oba Muritala 4. Dikko, Yusuf Adebayo 5. Adeniyi, Oluwatosin Adenike 6. Osuolale-Ajayi, Temitope Olalekan ONE JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF KADUNA STATE

Zubairu, Murtala Ja’afaru FOUR JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF BENUE STATE Kor, Vincent Tersoo Ikwulono, Maigida Maimuna Adagba, Nguhemen Julie Tor, Damian Tersugh

TWO JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, BENUE STATE Onche, Ogah Inalegwu Igba, Theophilus Terhile EIGHT JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF RIVERS STATE Onyiri, Frank Ugoji, Victor Chinedum Obomanu, Godswill Vidal Oguguo, Rita Chituru Fubara, Alatuwo Elkanah Kokpan, Bariyima Sylvester Obu, Ibietela Innocent Madighi Wifa-Adedipe, Lesi SIX JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF ONDO STATE Daomi, Williams Adebisi Fabuluje, Adewumi William Ogunwumiju, Mobayonle, Idowu Demehin-Ogunbayo, Inumidun Happiness Kpemi, Ojufisintei Justinah Adegoroye, Olufunke Adeola

ONE KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, FCT ABUJA Muhammad, Lawal Munir

All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after the approval of the NJC recommendations to the President and their respective State Governors.

Soji Oye, Esq.

Director, Information