NJC recommends compulsory tetirement of Taraba Chief Judge, appoints others

By Ebere Agozie

The National Judicial Council (NJC) on Friday in Abuja recommended the compulsory retirement of the Chief Judge of Taraba State High Court , Justice Philibus F. Andetur with immediate effect.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Soji Oye, NJC’s Director of Information on Friday.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola presided over the NJC’S meeting, also directed Andetur to hand over to the next most senior Judge in the State.

Justice Andetur was recommended for compulsory retirement following his indictment in a petition written against him by Senator Muhammed Dagash.

Dagash had in the petition accused the embattled Chief Judge of suppressing judgment by failing to deliver judgment in Suit No: TRSJ/134/17 involving Mallam Kassim Yahaya Ahmad Vs Shittu Wurmo & Shuwari Farms Limited .

Though, the law stipulates three months to deliver judgment after adoption of final addresses, Andetur was said to have suppressed the judgment delivery for 30 months after adoption of final addresses by the parties.

The NJC after deliberation found that the Chief Judge breached the provisions of S.294 (1) of the 1999 Constitution and therefore recommended him for compulsory retirement with immediate effect to Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State.

In the interim, the Council in exercise of its disciplinary powers under the Constitution has suspended Justice Andetur from office pending his compulsory retirement.

The Council also considered the report of one of its Complaints Assessment Committees and agreed with the Committee’s recommendation to empanel four Committees to further investigate four of the seven petitions forwarded to it while it dismissed three others.

One of the three petitions was dismissed for being subjudice and the remaining two were dismissed because the Judicial Officers had retired from service and by virtue of Rule 18(2) (h) of the National Judicial Council Judicial Discipline Regulations 2017, the Judicial officers are no longer under the disciplinary control of the Council.

Similarly, the council also considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and at the end of deliberation, recommended the appointment of six Heads of Court and five Judges for Plateau State High Court as follows:

The Heads of Courts are Justice Ikpambese Ahemba as Chief Judge for Benue State, Justice Hafsat Abdulrahman

as Chief Judge for Adamawa State, Justice Abiodun Adebara as Chief Judge for Kwara State, Justice Iyabo Yerima as Chief Judge for Oyo State, Hon. Kadi Ibrahim Wakili Sudi as Grand Kadi for Sharia Court of Appeal, Adamawa State and

Hon. Justice Audu Balami as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Adamawa State.

Five Judges were recommended for High Court of Plateau.

They are Justices Charles Donglong, Ashahabu Wase,

Shikamma Sheltu, Mary Izam and Nanle Komak

The council explained that the NJC received notification of retirements of eight Judicial Officers of the Federal and State Courts and notification of death of a Court of Appeal Justice. (NAN)