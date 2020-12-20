NJC recommends compulsory retirement of Yobe Grand Khadi, Osun High Court Judge

The National Judicial Council has recommended the compulsory retirement of Hon. Grand Kadi, Shu’aibu A. Talba, the Grand Kadi of Yobe State and Hon. Justice Abdulkareem Babatunde Abdulrasaq of Osun State High Court with immediate effect.

NJC Spokesman Soji Oye who disclosed this in a statement Sunday said it was part of the decision at the 93rd Meeting of body on held virtually December 16, 2020.

According to Oye, Grand Kadi Shu’aibu Talba was recommended for compulsory retirement following an investigation into a petition against him written by one Malam Zakar Adamu, Chairman, Movement for Justice in Nigeria, alleging that His Lordship falsified his age on two occasions, i.e. from 1st February, 1955 to 27th August, 1955 and later to 30th December, 1959.

He said findings revealed that he was supposed to have retired on 1st February, 2020 by virtue of his declared date of birth of 1st February 1955.

Council, after deliberation, decided to recommend His Lordship’s compulsory retirement to Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State. Furthermore, Council requested the Government of Yobe State to deduct all salaries received by His Lordship from 1st February, 2020 till date, from his gratuity, and remit same to the National Judicial Council that pays salaries of all Judicial Officers in the Federation.

The spokesman also said Council considered a petition by Chief Yomi Alliyu, SAN, and found merit in his allegation against Hon. Justice Abdul-Kareem Babatunde Abdulrasaq that His Lordship falsified his date of birth from 3rd September, 1955 to 3rd September, 1957.

Council, therefore, recommended His Lordship’s compulsory retirement to Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State with effect from 3rd September, 2020. It also requested the Osun State Government to deduct from His Lordship gratuity, salaries received by him from 3rd September, 2020, and remit same to the National Judicial Council.

Meanwhile, in the exercise of its disciplinary powers under the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, the National Judicial Council has suspended Hon. Grand Kadi Talba and Hon. Justice Abdul-Kareem Babatunde Abdulrasaq from office pending the approval of the recommendation of their compulsory retirements by their respective Governors, the statement said.

Oye revealed that Council also considered the Reports of its two Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committees and agreed with the recommendations to dismiss Eighteen (18) petitions against the following fourteen (14) Judicial Officers:

Hon. Justice Simon A. Amobeda,

Hon. Justice Taiwo O. Taiwo,

Hon. Justice Nnamdi Dimgba

Hon. Justice R. O. Dugbo Oghoghorie

Delta State High Court

Hon. Justice T. O. Uloho

Hon. Justice Michael N. Obi

Lagos State High Court

Hon. Justice G. M. Onyeabo

Rivers State High Court

Hon. Justice A. I. Iyayi-Lamikanra, Chief Judge, Rivers State

Hon. Justice A. U. Kingsley-Chuku

Hon. Justice J. N. Ukpugwnum

Taraba State High Court

Hon. Justice F. B. Andetur, Chief Judge, Taraba State

Enugu State High Court

Hon. Justice Comfort C. Ani

Gombe State High Court

Hon. Justice M. A. Pindiga

Kebbi State High Court

Hon. Justice M. M. Umar

Furthermore, the statement said, Council considered the Report of the Interview Committee and recommended the appointment of Sixty-nine (69) Judicial Officers as Heads of Court, Judges of High Court of States, Kadis of States/FCT Sharia Courts of Appeal and Judges of the Customary Courts of Appeal.

In another development, Council also received and approved the Report of its Committee on Appointments, Promotion and Discipline which recommended the promotion of Seventy (70) Members of Staff of the National Judicial Council.

Also, the notifications of retirement of 12 Judicial Officers and notifications of death of three (3) Judges of Federal and State Courts were also received and noted by Council.

