NJC recommends appointment of Heads of Courts, Judicial officers

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended a total of 70 candidates to their respective state Governors for appointment as Heads of Court and as other Judicial Officers.

The recommendation was made under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice I. T. Muhammad, at NJC’s 91st meeting, held online.

Details of the recommendation were communicated in a press release signed by NJC Director of Information, Mr Soji Oye, and made available to newsmen on Sunday.

The successful candidates are: “Appointment of President of Court of Appeals; Hon. Justice M. B. Dongban.

“Appointment of Grand Khadi Sharia Court of Appeal Jigawa state: Hon. Kadi Muhammad Sani Salihu

“Appointment of Grand Khadi Sharia court of Appeal Sokoto State; :Hon. Kadi Muhammad Tambari Usman

“Appointment of President Customary Court of Appeal Oyo State: Hon. Justice Aderonke Adekemi Aderemi

“Appointment of eight Judges High Court of Lagos State: Olatokun Dorcas Taiwo, Oshoala Yhaqub Gbadebo, Olukolu Rasul, Oguntade Omotola Ibironke, Olaitan Sharafa Abioye, Pokanu Adeniyi, Ashade Ezekiel Oluwole and Sule Amzat Olufunke.

“Appointment of Five Judges, High Court of Justice, Delta State: Aaron Ighoverio, Emmanuel Zimi Dolor, Onome Marshal Umukoro, Agboje Veronica Oka, and Enenmo Onyeawuli Ferdinard

“Appointment of two Judges High Court of Justice Jigawa State: Musa Ubale and Hussaina Adamu Aliyu

“Appointment of two Judges, High Court of Justice Abia State : Chiemezie Chido Nwakanma and Philomena Onyeje Nweka

“Appointment of five judges, High Court of Justice Kwara State; Olanipekun Sherifat Bola, Funsho Dada Lawal, Hussein Toyin Kawu, Nureni Kuranga, and Umar Zikki Jibril

“Appointment of four Judges, High Court of Justice Kaduna State: Amina Ahmad Bello, Ambo Yakubu John, Andow Edward, and Rabi Salisu Oladoja

“Appointment of one Judge Customary Court of Appeal, Abia State: Phoebe Eva Alvan Okoronkwo

“Appointment of 33 Judges, High Court FCT: Muhammad Mustapha Adamu, Madugu Mohammed Alhaji, Josephine Obanor Enobie, Kayode Agunloye, Enenche Eleojo, Nwabulu Ngozika Chineze, Abubakar Babashani and Aminu Muhammad Abdullahi

” Nwecheonwu Chinyere Elewe, Ibrahim Mohammed, Sadia Mu’azu Mayana, Mimi Anne Katsina Alu-Apena, Kanyip Rosemary Indinya, Aliyu Yunusa Shafa, Mohammed Zubairu, Binta Dogonyaro and Christopher Opeyemi Oba.

“Adeyemi Ajayi Jadesola, Abubakar Husseini Musa, Adelaja Oluyemisi Ikeolupo, Mohammed Idris Sani, Frances Erhuvwu Messiri, Fatima Abubakar Aliyu, and Jude Ogor Onwuegbuzie

“Hamza Mu’azu, Edward Ajenu E. Okpe, Agashieze Cyprian Odinaka, Fashola Akeem Adebowale, Aliyu Halilu Ahmed, Hassan Maryam Aliyu, Hafsat Lawan Abba-Aliyu, Olufola Olufolashade Oshin and Njideka K. Nwosu-Iheme.

“Appointment of two Judges, High Court of Justice, Katsina State: Muhammad Ashiru Sani, and Safiya Umar Badamasi

“Appointment of two Judges, High Court of Justice, Adamawa: Musa Usman and Kyanson Samuel Lawson

“Appointment of two Kadis Sharia Court of Appeal Katsina state: Adam Salihu Yarima and Muhammed Adam Makiyu.”

All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after approval by the President, and their respective State Governors and confirmation by the respective State Houses of Assembly. (NAN)