NJC recommends appointment of 64 judges

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of 64 judges to their respective state governors for appointment as Judicial Officers as part of concerted efforts to beef up justice delivery in the country.

This is contained in a statement by

NJC Director of Information, Mr Soji Oye, on Friday in Abuja.

Those recommended are Justices Ozoemena Afojulu as Chief Judge of Enugu State, Nathan Musa as Chief Judge of Adamawa, Kadi Kigera as Grand Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal for Niger State and Kadi Girei as Grand Khadi of Adamawa.

Others are Justices Shiyanbola Akanbi as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Eneji Odey, as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Rivers and Wajilda Peter as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Adamawa , O. I. Nwamoh as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Abia and Blessing Lyop Dalyop as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Pleateau.

The NJC said five others recommended as judges for the Sokoto state high court are Sanusi Shehu, Mu’awiya Mahmud, Abubakar Zaki, Mohammad Sambo and Maryam Muhammad.

For Nasarawa State High Courts are Isa Kana, Ali Changbo, Abdullahi Shama and Solomon Ayenajeh.

For the Ogun State High Court are Justices Adeyemi Adewole and Bello Titilayo while the four for Bayelsa are Lockie Benimo, Zuofa Patience, Simon Amaduobogha and Christine Kombo-Enegesi.

The Council recommended also recommended Justices Daniel Kulo, Rita Marshall, Odibu Ekaya and Obin Egwu for Rivers High Court.

The 14 Judges recommended for Lagos are Okunuga Adeyemi, Adeyemi Olayinka, Oshin Olufolasade, Odusanya Oluwatoyin Atinuk and Ipaye-Nwachukwu.

The rest are Babatunde Kalaro, Awope Jadesola, Akinkunmi Idowu, Oresanya Ayodeji, Oshodi Iyabode, Ijelu IOlalekan,

Balogun Muyibat, and Mathias Oluwole Dawodu.

Rivers has Justices Popnen Sunday, Daketima Kio, Nsirim Amanda and Chinelo Odili

Similarly, Ekiti has Justices Apuabi Ariyibi, Blessing Ajileye, Olalekan Olatawura and Oyinkansola Oluboyede.

Two Kadis recommended for Sharia Court of Appeal in Sokoto are Buhari Yahaya and Umar Kebbe while Katsina State has Kabir Bello.

The NJC said has Justices Lamin and Nasiru Zargina and Awada Mgbada for Ebonyi.

Three Judges were recommended for Ogun state Customary Court of Appeal.

They are Olukemi Osisanya, Odugbesan Adebiyi and Akinsinde Philip.

Those appointed for the Cross River state Customary Court of Appeal are Justices Obo Anthony, BItitim Igob, Eunice Dada and Ankpor Arong.

The NJC said that all the recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after approval of the NJC recommendations by their respective state governors and the respective State Houses of Assembly as the case may be. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...