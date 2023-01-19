NJC condemns non-payment of retirement benefits, gratuities of State Judges

The National Judicial Council,NJC has condemned the non-payment of retirement benefits, gratuities of State Judges.

This position was disclosed in a statement signed by Mr. Soji Oye, Director, Information of NJC , Wednesday.

The statement made available to Newsdiaryonline reads: “The National Judicial Council under the Chairmanship of Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, GCON at its 100th Meeting held on 19 January 2023, deliberated on the worrisome situation whereby many Judicial Officers of the States are being owed their retirement benefits, including severance pay/gratuity and pensions.

“After due consideration, Council condemns in very strong terms this act, which is undermining the Rule of Law and Section 6 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999.

“It therefore calls on the offending States to ensure that all entitlement of retired Judges are fully settled forthwith.”

It concluded that, “Council further directed State Chief Judges to file reports on compliance, to reach the Council not later than 1 April 2023.”