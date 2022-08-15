NIWA unveils watercraft ambulance in Lagos

By Aisha Cole

The Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr George Moghalu, has deployed a new ambulance boat to the Lagos area office to enhance search and rescue.



Moghalu, in a statement in Lagos on Monday, said that the Lagos waterways had the busiest watercraft traffic year round.



He said that heritage operators and water users were targeted for safety advocacy by NIWA.



The managing director said that the NIWA office in Lagos area had deployed its task force to curb mishaps on the waterways.



He said that the watercraft ambulance which would enhance the search and rescue team in Lagos was a strategy in fulfilment of suggestions made by the media at a recent parley held on Aug. 5, in Lagos.



“The new water craft fitted with amber lights and two 175 Horse Power engines made by Yamaha, with cream colour leather interior, fitted with medical equipment, first aid boxes, communication system, and stretchers, will form the fulcrum rapid response to accidents on Lagos waterways.”



He said it was rugged and built to ferry accident victims and those who require immediate medical attention to the nearest hospital and Medical Hold Bay.



“The ambulance watercraft can travel at controlled timing without fear or anxieties of being buffeted by high impact waves,” Moghalu said.(NAN).

