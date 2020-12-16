NIWA to collaborate with Presidential Amnesty Programme to secure inland waterways

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) plans to collaborate with the Presidential Amnesty Programme in the former’s quest to secure inland waterways in the Niger delta.

A statement signed on Tuesday in Abuja by NIWA General Manager in charge of Corporate Affairs Jibril Darda’u quoted Managing Director, Dr George Moghalu, as disclosing this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Col. Milland Dikio.

“We are here to collaborate, synergise and look for areas of partnership with the Presidential Amnesty Programme in order to provide adequate security on NIWA facilities in the Niger delta and to also build confidence in stakeholders that our waterways is crime-free,” Moghalu was quoted as saying during the visit.

He said that this visit was part of his security strategy of engaging all the relevant security forces, such as the police and navy with the view of beefing up the security on the nation’s waterways.

Moghalu, who was accompanied by his management team, congratulated Dikio on his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He described the appointment as a well deserved considering Dikio’s past records.

Responding, Dikio thanked the NIWA boss for the visit and said “I am very happy with your coming.’’

He said the amnesty programme was also willing to meet with NIWA to look at areas of partnership in order to provide and create jobs for Niger Delta youths”. (NAN)