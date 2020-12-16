NIWA to collaborate with Presidential Amnesty Programme to secure inland waterways

“We are here to collaborate, synergise and look for areas of partnership with the Presidential Amnesty Programme in order to provide adequate security on NIWA facilities in the Niger delta and to also build confidence in stakeholders that our waterways is crime-free,” Moghalu was quoted as saying during the visit.

He said that this visit was part of his security strategy of engaging all the relevant security forces, such as the police and navy with the view of beefing up the security on the nation’s waterways.