NIWA seeks EFCC’s collaboration in revenue drive

The National Inland Waterways Authority, (NIWA), has expressed desire for collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, towards enhancing its revenue generation profile.

The Area Manager, Port Harcourt’s Office of the Authority, Mr. Chukwudebe Chinedu, expressed the desire on Thursday, November 19, 2020 while on a courtesy visit to the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the EFCC.

While promising that the Authority would make good use of the collaboration, he noted that it will in a special sense, assist NIWA in checking corrupt practices in its revenue generation activities in the nation’s waterways, .

“The EFCC is in charge of fighting financial crimes and your topnotch operations will enable us generate more revenue for the federal government in time to come,” Chinedu said.

In his response, Head, Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the EFCC, DCDS Abdulkarim Chukkol stated that the visit of NIWA’s Area Manager was timely in view of the several NIWA-related cases the Commission is handling.

“Your Authority is critical to our operations because many of the cases we are handling require your collaboration with us. The EFCC is blocking leakages to ensure that corruption does not thrive anywhere. We are hopeful that your visit will strengthen our working relationship and yield positive results,” Chukkol said.