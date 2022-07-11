NIWA managements congratulates new Ministers of Transportation

The Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr George Moghalu, has congratulated the new Ministers of Transportation on behalf of the Board, Management and entire staff of the Authority.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs of NIWA, Mr Jibril Darda’u, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Sunday.

Moghalu said that he wished to warmly join Nigerians in celebrating and congratulating Mr Mu’azu Sambo,over his meritorious appointment as the new Minister of Transportation and Mr Ademola Adegoroye as the Minister of State for Transportation.“

Indeed the both appointments by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, was a clear testimony and recognition of their competence, hard work, dedication, and sterling track records of achievements in their previous national assignment.” I believe that both ministers will bring their wealth of experience, wisdom and knowledge to bear in the discharge of their new assignments by improving the affairs of the Ministry“We wish the duo ministers a successful tenure in office,” Moghalu said. (NAN)

