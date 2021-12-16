NIWA distributes free life jackets to Lagos boat operators

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Federal Government apex brown water transportation regulatory agency, has rolled out free life Jackets for Lagos boat operators.

Mrs Sarat Braimah, Area Manager, NIWA Lagos office, in a statement on Thursday, said that it was in furtherance of the authority’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Braimah stated that over 2,500 life jackets, would be distributed directly to all boat operators in the five heartbeats of Lagos division.

She said that with increased movements of people and goods expected at Yuletide, the NIWA management under the watch of Dr George Moghalu, thought it expedient to profile and reach out to boat operators in Lagos.

Braimah pointed out that the operators were those who had shown commitment to adhering to the rules of engagement on water transportation in the state.

Distributing the life jackets to accredited boat operators at the marina jetty, Braimah enjoined beneficiaries to effectively put the quality hand made life jackets to use.

She advised that all worn out and poor standard life jackets, be discarded with immediate effect.

“The free life jackets distribution will be carried out in Badagry, Ikorodu, Epe, and Victoria island.

“The gesture will become the fulcrum of support by NIWA management to all boat operators in Nigeria, and not just to Lagos operators alone.

“This is as part of strategic policy to ensure total compliance to NIWA operational guidelines on ” no life jacket, no boarding of boats” in the country,” she said.

Few of the Operators, such as Lagos ferry, Sea Coach services and Texas connection ferry services, expressed happiness with the NIWA management intervention.

They stated that the gesture would boost the confidence of passengers and operators alike, promising that all operators will put the new life jackets to use.

Since his appointment over two years ago, Moghalu had improved the economy of water transportation in Nigeria, with boat operators leadership as critical partners.(NAN)

