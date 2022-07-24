NIWA condoles family, Niger State over boat misharp

By Lucy Ogalue

The National Inland Waterways Authority( NIWA) has condoled the government and people of Niger State over the recent boat mishap which occurred at Shiroro Local Govt Area on Saturday July, 23.



The General Manager, Corporate Affairs of NIWA, Mr Jibril Darda’u, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.



”It is deeply saddening for us at NIWA to once again condole the government and people of Niger State.



”On the recent boat mishap which occurred at Shiroro Local Government Area on Saturday July, 23.



”We are all more saddened because of the efforts we have put in place to ensure that basic safety guidelines and regulations are adhered to by boat drivers.



”In spite of this, however, boat drivers and operators still sail in bad weather; overload their boats and often times do not even wear life jackets for their own safety.



”Unless Operators and passengers alike buy into the imperative of safety on the waterways, no amount of enforcement or compulsion on the part of regulatory bodies can effect the desired results.



”While we regret the loss of lives and pray for the repose of the souls of the dead, the Authority will continue to enforce compliance with safety rules and regulations as well as employ other measures to achieve safe waterways for all,” Darda’u said.(NAN)

