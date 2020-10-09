NIWA boss happy over containers arrival at Onitsha Port

Dr George Muoghalu, Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Agency (NIWA), has described the arrival of containers at Onitsha Port as a heart warming development.

He said that the containers arriving Onitsha Port was in line with the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to put to use the waterways across Nigeria.

Muoghalu made the remarks in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Awka.

He explained that at the moment, containers which began to arrive at Onitsha Port on Sunday, Oct. 3, were coming from Onne Port, in Rivers State.

“Very soon, vessels will be carrying containers from Lagos Ports to Onitsha and by the grace of God, we are working on vessels bringing containers straight from foreign Ports to Onitsha,” he said.