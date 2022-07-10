NIWA boss congratulates new transportation ministers

By Lucy Ogalue

The Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr George Moghalu, has congratulated Mr Mu’azu Sambo and Mr Ademola Adegoroye on their appointment as Minister of Transportation and Minister of State for Transportation.



Moghalu said this in a statemement signed by Jibril Darda’u, General Manager, Corporate Affairs of NIWA, on Sunday in Abuja.



He said:’ “Indeed the both appointments by President Muhammadu Buhari is a clear testimony and recognition of their competence, hard work, dedication, and sterling track records of achievements in their previous national assignments.



“I strongly believe that the both ministers will bring their wealth of experience, wisdom and knowledge to bear in the discharge of their new assignments by improving the affairs of the ministry.”



”Hence, we wish the duo ministers successful tenure in office.”(NAN)

