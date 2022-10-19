NITDA,Google train MSMEs on digital business improvement, revenue generation 

By Ijeoma Olorunfemi

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), in collaboration with Google Nigeria, has opened an application for Google Hustle Academy Bootcamp 2022 to provide training for Micro,Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The organisations said this in a joint statement issued on Wednesday by Mrs Hadiza Umar,Head Corporate Affairs and External Relations of NITDA and Mr Mojolaoluwa Aderemi-Makinde,Head of Brand Reputation for Google Nigeria in Abuja.

The bootcamp, they said, would provide free online training for MSMEs, to promote career skills and improve their business operations.

According to the duo, this is with the view to helping small businesses to be repositioned and increase their revenue generation.

Mr Kashifu Inuwa,Director-General of NITDA said: “We are excited about this partnership with Google Nigeria, in line with our initiative of building the capacity of one million software developers by the end of 2023.

“The programme will assist small businesses grow by increasing revenue, positioning for investment, and building sustainable businesses for the future.”

He said that the MSMEs sector was the backbone for economic growth and a major provider of employment opportunities in any country.

Inuwa recalled the statistics by the National Bureau for Statistics that said SMEs had contributed about 48 per cent to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product in the last five years.

He said in spite of the significant contribution to the country’s economy, challenges persisted that hinder the growth and development of the sector.

“These challenges include inadequate understanding on how to leverage digital tools for business growth, poor planning and management skills.

“To address these challenges, NITDA has embarked on several initiatives to upskill and reskill Nigerians across all works of life in line with the national agenda for a digital economy – the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy(NDEPS).

“In furtherance to providing massive employment opportunities through digital skills, NITDA has kick started an ambitious project to train one million software developers in the country.

“The NITDA-Google Hustle Academy Bootcamp will enable MSMEs to maximize their potential and key into existing opportunities for socio-economic development,” he said.

Similarly, Aderemi-Makinde, said Google Nigeria was excited to collaborate with NITDA to empower MSMEs to plan their digital marketing strategies.

He also believed the training would enable them to create business growth plans, identify new markets, access funding opportunities and pitch success.

The brand manager added that for smooth and successful programme implementation,they encouraged MSMEs with business maturity,existing business plan, identified product and service drive willing to scale up to apply.

“Businesses that have at least two full time employees and have been operating for over twelve months are eligible to apply.

“Businesses that have generated profit in the last 12 months or one to three months away from breakeven can also apply,” he said.

They said that interested MSMEs could apply via https//bit.ly/HA-NITDA, while the entry would close on November 7 and successful applicants contacted as well.

Google Hustle Academy is an initiative under Grow with Google ideas which provides free training, tools and resources to promote skills, career and business growth.

The Hustle Academy currently operate in Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa to train MSMEs through live workshops, peer networking sessions and mentoring sessions.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

