NITDA wins 2022 African public relations award for excellence

The National Information Technology Development Agency(NITDA), has won the 2022 African Public Relations Association (APRA) award.

Mrs Hadiza Umar, Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations of the agency in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday said the award was in recognition of its contribution to the growth of the country’s digital economy.

Umar said the award, which took place in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on May 25 is an annual event that recognises Superior Achievements in Branding, Reputation, and Engagement (SABRE).

She said it also focused on engagement, credibility, relationship building and was hosted by Provoke Media in collaboration with the African Public Relations Association (APRA).

Umar said that NITDA, with the support of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, clinched the APRA Certificate of Excellence in the Public Affairs/Government Relations category.

She explained that the award was for NITDA‘s campaign on Digital Innovation for Economic Prosperity in Nigeria with a book of the same title authored by Inyene Ibanga.

The Digital Innovation for Economic Prosperity in Nigeria campaign examines the roles of regulatory bodies in promoting the use of Information Technology (IT) in all spheres.

It also explores ways in which the country is not left behind in the deployment of tools of technology in providing solutions to economic challenges.

The campaign was undertaken by NITDA in partnership with Abuja-based PR agency, Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR), the publishers of PRNigeria and Economic Confidential.

It earned the approval of the 14-member jury comprising global African Communications and PR experts from different parts of the continent to win the award for excellence.

Umar recalled that in October 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari, renamed Nigeria’s communication ministry as the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy,.

This, she said was to expand its mandate to capture the goals of digitalisation of the Nigerian economy in line with the Economic Growth and Recovery Plan (EGRP).

She said that Prof. Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, championed the initiative for awareness creation of the digital economy.

She noted that it was done through the promotion of ICT, innovation, and technological tools to improve existing business processes, efficiency in products and services across all sectors of the economy.

Umar said the campaign enhanced positive perspectives on Digital Innovation and Digital Economy and encouraged the participation of critical stakeholders, investors, and startups to key into the sector .

The effort, she added, later recorded unprecedented contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Presenting the awards to the recipients, the APRA President, Mr. Yomi Badejo-Okunsaya congratulated the winners for making the African continent proud by demonstrating the highest levels of creativity, integrity, and effectiveness in their various PR campaigns.

Commenting on the awards, Mr Paul Holmes, Chairman of the Award Jury and founder of Provoke Media, acknowledged that quality PR campaigns were emanating from Africa.

Holmes encouraged more institutions to key into building the PR sector. (NAN)

