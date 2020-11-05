NITDA wants tertiary institutions to develop technological skills

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has urged tertiary institutions to change their conventional methods of learning and embrace developing technological skills required in the ICT industry.

The Director-General of NITDA, Mr Kashifu Inuwa made the call when he received Dr Abdullahi Ahmad, the Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa State in Abuja on Thursday.

“We need to change the conventional way of teaching and the way we do things.

“Polytechnics are strategic institutions that serve as engine room for technological development aimed at creating jobs and revenue generation flow across the country.