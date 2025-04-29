NITDA Unveils Startup Forum, Vows Full Implementation of NSA

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has officially launched the Startup Consultative Forum (SCF) as part of efforts to ensure the inclusive implementation of the Nigerian Startup Act (NSA), signed into law in 2022.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The forum, inaugurated on Monday, is designed to steer the future of Nigeria’s startup ecosystem by bringing together labelled startups, verified Entrepreneurship Support Organisations, angel investors, and venture capitalists. Participants are expected to engage in strategic dialogue to drive innovation, in line with the NSA’s objectives.

Speaking at the event, NITDA’s Director-General, Malam Kashifu Inuwa — represented by Mr Emmanuel Edet, Acting Director of the Regulation and Compliance Department — emphasised the government’s resolve to place innovation at the heart of national development.

“The NSA of 2022 was never meant to be just another law on paper. It represents a new social compact, where startups are not merely participants but core architects of our economic future,” Inuwa said.

“This forum will ensure that policy does not merely catch up with innovation but evolves alongside it, progressively enhancing the digital economic future of our country.”

He explained that over the past eight months, NITDA had conducted awareness campaigns nationwide to set the stage for the forum’s launch, adding that the agency remained committed to a governance model rooted in dialogue, data, and inclusion, not just after-the-fact consultation.

Highlighting the critical role of the digital economy, Inuwa noted that it had shifted from being a supporting function to a strategic driver of job creation, global competitiveness, and youth empowerment.

According to him, “The forum will play a critical role in identifying regulatory roadblocks, shaping better investment pathways, mapping infrastructure gaps, and pinpointing real opportunities for partnerships across sectors.

It will also serve as a radar to detect changes within the ecosystem and a compass to guide us through complexities with clarity and honesty.”

Reiterating NITDA’s readiness to foster the growth of Nigeria’s startup ecosystem, he pledged that the agency would engage, listen, and deliver real-time responses.

Also speaking, Mr Oladejo Olawunmi, Director of IT Infrastructure Solutions Department, who represented the D-G at the event, said the forum would act as a vital platform for collaboration, information exchange, policy dialogue, and strategic action among stakeholders.

“We remain committed to creating an environment where innovation can flourish,” he assured.

Olawunmi also urged participants to embrace the responsibility of turning ideas into tangible policies and impactful outcomes.

In her remarks, Ms Victoria Fabunmi, National Coordinator of the Office for Nigerian Digital Innovation (ONDI), a subsidiary of NITDA, highlighted the vital role startups play as drivers of employment, innovation, and problem-solving in any economy.

She outlined the SCF’s focus areas, including funding and investment, policy regulation, innovation, and support for global competitiveness.

“The forum serves as a platform where these pillars can be strengthened, ensuring that the ecosystem functions cohesively,” she said.

“It is set up to solve challenges within the ecosystem by leveraging the NSA, with a feedback mechanism to ensure that discussions lead to implementation.”

Fabunmi pledged ONDI’s full support for SCF members and encouraged them to collaborate with the government in building a strong and resilient technology ecosystem.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NITDA serves as the secretariat for the NSA’s implementation, with the SCF’s establishment mandated under Section 12 of the Act.

The SCF provides a platform for information sharing on startups eligible for labelling, updates on available incentives, promotion of local capabilities, and the nomination of representatives to the National Startup Council, among other objectives.

Membership of the forum includes labelled startups, venture capitalists, angel investors, incubators, accelerators, innovation hubs, and civil society organisations promoting technology and innovation.

The Nigerian Startup Act, signed into law by former President Muhammadu Buhari on October 19, 2022, aims to establish a legal framework for startups in Nigeria, foster an enabling environment for tech-enabled businesses, and introduce mechanisms for labelling and certifying eligible startups.

Certified startups enjoy access to incentives, seed funding, regulatory support, and other benefits under the Act.