NITDA trains  3143 artisans on digital applications

By Ehigimetor Igbaugba

National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has trained no fewer than 3,143 trained artisans in Cross River on how to use new digital technologies technologies to improve their businesses.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the artisans spoke in a separate interview in Calabar on Thursday on the sideline of their evaluation.

They said the training had impacted on their businesses through improved patronage.

NAN reports that the training centered on how the artisans could use their devices such as mobile phones to improve their trades.

A beneficiary and a boutique owner, Mrs Iyene Ekpo, said the training helped to more than double her income.

“I am happy that my business has improved greatly since I put into practice what I was trained on.

“I was trained on how to post the goods I deal on social media platforms,” she said.

She said that before the training, she did not know how to use her mobile phone to improve her business.

“With the application of this training, I get orders from clients within and outside Calabar,” Ekpo said.

Also speaking, another trainee, Mrs Gloria Archibong, commended NITDA for the training adding that it had equipped her to be more knowledgeable on the use of mobile devices.

“I was trained on how to send bulk SMS and create WhatsApp group which I previously had no knowledge of.

“Now, effortlessly, I can send bulk SMS to my customers and also create a WhatsApp platforms where I display my wares, ” Archibong said.

She, however, appealed for financial facility for her to be self-reliant.

Similarly, Miss Mary Okene, a content creator, said the training had helped her to improve on her business.

According to her, she was trained on how to edit pictures and videos, send emails and use WhatsApp to improve her means of livelihood.

“Today, I can say that I have made success of it because my business has blossomed,” she said.

Mr Kashifu Abdullahi, Director-General of NITDA, said that the trained artisans were selected from six Local Government Areas of Cross River.

While noting that he was happy that several of the beneficiaries had applied what they learned to improve their means of livelihood, he said more artisans would be trained.

Abdullahi said the aim of the training was to achieve 70 per cent digital literacy in Nigeria by 2027 and 95 per cent digital literacy by 2030.(NAN)