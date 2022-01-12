NITDA trains 280 artisans, youths on digital skills

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has begun capacity development programme for artisans and under-served youths in Digital Literacy and Repair of Global System for Mobile Communication (GSM) phones.

This is contained in a statement issued in Abuja by Mrs Hadiza Umar, Head, Cooperate Affairs and External Relations of the agency, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

It said that the training, which began on Tuesday, would improve digital awareness and empower Nigerian youth with requisite skills needed for job creations as players in the digital transformation agenda.

It said the capacity building was aimed at addressing mirage of problems confronting the nation especially shortage of skills among large number of unemployed and underemployed youth.

It said the training would hold in four states of Gombe, Kogi, Niger and Oyo.

“The main purpose of the project is to train youth artisans who already have some skills but need to be empowered with digital skills and ICT tools in order to be competitive in the 21st century digital economy.

“A total of 70 participants per state from the four states would be trained for five days between Jan. 10, and Jan.14.

“This is to up their skills in modern day technologies of repair of mobile phones, digital skills and handling ICT tools.

“This will enable them to become competitive in this era of digital economy,” the statement said.

The official said the programme was expected to help empower artisan youths in enhancing their businesses and earn a higher income, reduce youth unemployment by facilitating the establishment of more businesses.

According to her, it will also create new startups and more vibrant artisan community while facilitating entrepreneurship growth and youth advancement across the country.(NAN)

