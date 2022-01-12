NITDA trains 280 artisans, youths on digital skills

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has begun capacity development programme artisans and under-served youths in and Repair of Global System Mobile Communication (GSM) phones.

This is contained in a statement issued in Abuja by Mrs Hadiza Umar, Head, Cooperate Affairs and External Relations of the agency, available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

It said that the training, which began on Tuesday, would improve digital awareness and empower with requisite skills needed job creations as players in the digital transformation agenda.

It said the capacity building was aimed at addressing mirage of problems confronting the nation especially shortage of skills among large number of unemployed and underemployed youth.

It said the would hold in four states of Gombe, Kogi, Niger and Oyo.

“The main purpose of the project is to train youth artisans who already have some skills but to be empowered with digital skills and ICT tools in order to be competitive in the 21st century digital economy.

“A total of 70 participants per state from the four states would be trained five days between Jan. 10, and Jan.14.

“This is to up their skills in modern day technologies of repair of mobile phones, digital skills and handling ICT tools.

“This will enable them to become competitive in this era of digital economy,” the statement said.

The official said the programme was expected to artisan youths in enhancing their businesses and earn a higher income, reduce youth unemployment by facilitating the establishment of more businesses.

According to her, it will also create new and more vibrant artisan community facilitating entrepreneurship growth and youth advancement across the country.(NAN)

