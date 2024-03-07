NITDA to support Jigawa Govt on digital literacy, training for youth

The Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Kashifu Inuwa has called on youths in Jigawa State to embrace Information Communication Technology skills because of its strategic importance and necessity to drive the nation’s digital economy.

Kashifu made the call in Dutse, Jigawa State capital during the flag off of a capacity building training program sponsored by the state government for 1000 youths in the state.

The training which is organised through collaboration between the Jigawa State government, the National Information Technology Agency NITDA, Base University and IDEAS through the Jigawa State Development Agency for Youth Empowerment and Employment, is strategic in the state’s effort to explore more economic opportunities for accelerated development.

While advising the youth in the country to embrace ICT skills for sustainable development and self-reliance, the NITDA boss noted that the world is shifting from paper qualifications to skills and those who want to succeed must key in to it to survive.

He said, “This training of the one thousand youths in Jigawa on skills in emerging technologies will enable the state to recover its lost glory as the leading state in the ICT sector of Nigeria in the early 2000s.”

According to the Director General, NITDA will continue to partner with state governments across the country to expand digital literacy for citizens’ exclusivity in propelling the national digital economy to fight poverty and poverty-related challenges in the country.”

While stressing the imperative of the training which was co-organised by the state government’s Agency for Youths Empowerment, NITDA, Base University and IDEAS Hub, Inuwa described it as strategic to the state’s efforts at exploring more economic opportunity for accelerated development of the state.

Governor Umar Namadi who was represented at the event by the state’s Deputy Governor, Aminu Usman Gumel commended NITDA for its various intervention programmes in the state which cut across many sectors. He noted that they have aided the state to achieve the present feat in less than one year in office.

Other speakers at the flag off ceremony who include the Director General, Jigawa State Agency for Youth Empowerment and Employment Dr. Habibu Ubale and representatives from the collaborating organizations all agreed that providing ICT skills to youths in the state would enhance sustainable economic development.

The training which is focused on five areas with special attention to Robotics, Artificial Intelligence and Software developing among others is believed to produce young talents that will take the lead in pulling the string of digital development in the state and the country at large.

By Chimezie Godfrey