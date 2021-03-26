NITDA to partner Ado-Ekiti Polytechnic on human capital development

  National Information Technology Agency (NITDA), on Friday expressed its willingness partner with Federal , Ado-Ekiti on .

Director-General of NITDA, Mr Kashifu Inuwa, expressed willingness when Dr Hephzibah Oladebeye, Rector and some management staff of the institution visited the agency in Abuja.

Inuwa said greatest resource in a digital economy or knowledge based economy was , adding that NITDA was willing collaborate with institution capacity building.

“Adoption of capacity building is a process that would the retention of skills, knowledge, tools, and use of .

“We promote collaboration in capacity building, provide infrastructure and a partnership that is symbiotic.

“At NITDA, we see higher institutions as partners where we can harness resources and NITDA is in of a partnership whereby students can be challenged to come with emerging technologies that would enable job creation and promote entrepreneurship,’’ he said.

He said that the agency was willingly to support the to creativity, hands on skills and entrepreneurship.

Inuwa pointed out that no country would totally depend on producing white collar jobs for its graduates, but students must be encouraged to own their own businesses even before they graduated.

According to him, in 2020, China converted some of their schools to skills acquisition centres with the aim of producing entrepreneurs and innovators.

“In the U.S., Silicon Valley is mostly being serviced by StandFord and other universities around, BOSTON is tapping resources from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

“Based on MIT’s latest report of their alumni’s, they stated that the alumni’s have more than 30,000 active companies and these companies have employed more than four million people globally generating an annual revenue of more than two trillion dollars.

“We also can explore this kind of educational system,’’ Inuwa said.

While advocating a focus on building a generation of experts in IT and other sectors, the director-general said the should be seen as engine room to produce entrepreneurs worthy of the agency’s collaboration.

Earlier, Dr Oladebeye had identified the need for NITDA’s interventions in two distinctive areas which included, provision of Wide Area Network (WAN) with a robust Internet Protocol hosting, and e-Learning facilities to help develop the institution in the area of ICT.

According to the rector, these requirements are in line with the mandate from the Head of Civil Service of the federation to digitise all academic institutions in the country.

He said that the institution was currently different skills acquisition programmes that would enable the collaboration.

The rector also promised that the school would ensure sustainability of any infrastructure provided by NITDA and incorporate feedback mechanism between the two institutions. (NAN)

