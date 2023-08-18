NITDA to commence kids STEM Bootcamp in FCT, Jigawa, Rivers

By Ijeoma Olorunfemi

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) said it would commence its 2023 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Bootcamp on Monday to drive emerging technologies.

Mrs Hadiza Umar, Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations of the agency said this in a public notice on Friday in Abuja.

Umar said the NITDA STEM Bootcamp (SB4Kids) was designed in two categories which include; the Junior and senior categories.

She said that the junior category was for kids between eight and eleven years, while that of the senior category was for children aged 12 to 15.

“NITDA under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy is calling on interested parents to apply for this year’s Bootcamp for Kids programme.

“The programme will be undertaken through NITDA’s subsidiary, National Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR), Abuja, is in partnership with hubs and state government across the nation.

“This is to facilitate the execution of the programme in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), and NITDA’s Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP 2021-2024) pillar of emerging technologies,” she said.

Umar said the kids would go through series of hands-on training in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Coding, Robotics and Drone technologies.

Other areas for the bootcamp include: Embedded system and Internet of Things, 3D Printing, Digital Communication, among others.

According to the notice, the training will last for ten days.

“The programme will commence on Aug. 21 and close on Aug. 25, for the junior category.

“The senior category will commence on Aug. 28 till Sept. 2,” she said.

Umar said the training venue in Abuja would be the e-Government Training Centre, Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN), Kubwa.

She said the training venue for northern states was the Futuremap Foundation Hadejia CBT and Skills Acquisition Centre, Jigawa

Similarly, the training of the Southen states would hold at the Centre for Information and Telecommunication Engineering, University of Port Harcourt.

According to her, the training is expected to take place simultaneously in the three locations.

She directed interested candidates to fill the forms on forms.gle/5JDBMVNTP5rAfM…, and contact info@nitda.gov.ng; or 08178778499, 08178778501 for further details.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

