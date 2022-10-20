NITDA tasks FG on policy reform in education 

By Gami Tadanyigbe

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has called for reform of the nation’s education policy to encourage digital innovation for the development of the economy.

The Director-General of the agency, Kashifu Inuwa, made the call on Thursday in Abuja, at the EdTech Summit 5th Industrial Revolution, 2022 with the theme “The Future of Education.”

“Education policy reforms should reflect gravitation towards ensuring digital innovation for the development of the economy.

“The government should target on areas of policy reforms especially in our education sector so that we can take advantage of the emerging global trend for rapid and national development,” he said.

Inuwa, represented by the Ag. Director, Corporate Planning and Strategy, Dr Aristotle Onumo, added that the reform and proper harnessing of key policies would position the country to develop a strong and vibrant economy.

The director-general said scientific knowledge should be made readily available and accessible in the educational system for the development of the country.

He, therefore, said that digital innovation holds the key to Nigeria’s economic diversification as the biggest economy in Africa, with one of the largest youth population in the world.

According to him, NITDA will support the infusion of digital innovation in the education system to ensure that there is collaboration, communication, critical thinking and creativity in all classrooms.

“NITDA as an Agency has a strategic roadmap and action plan geared towards developing Nigeria towards a sustainable digital economy.

“The roadmap has three key strategic plans which are developmental registration, digital literacy, digital innovation and entrepreneurship.

“Our aspirations are to create regulations that will catalyse market driven innovations within our communities to foster development.

“As the biggest economy in Africa with one of the largest youth population in the world, Nigeria is well positioned to develop a strong and vibrant economy,” he added.

He revealed that the recent code of practice on social media introduced by the Agency has drastically reduced the arbitrary abuse of online usage in the country.

Arokoyo Emmanuel, a student of Bankys Private School Abuja, who spoke on behalf of other students, urged the government to collaborate with major stakeholders to develop the nation’s education sector. (NAN)

