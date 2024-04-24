NITDA, stakeholders brainstorm on tech advancement

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Technical Working Group will be highlighting key areas to drive technological advancement in Bauchi and Gombe States.

The Director-General of NITDA, Mr Kashifu Abdullahi, stated this at a stakeholders’ meeting on Tuesday in Gombe.

He said the participants would deliberate to chart a course to empower people and shape a brighter digital future for the two states and the nation at large.

Represented by Babajide Ajayi, Zonal Director, NITDA Directorate, Abdullahi said tha Nigeria’s digital landscape was brimming with potentials waiting to be transformed into impactful solutions.

“Through today’s conversations and partnerships, each connection forged, each idea shared, and each resource pooled becomes a stepping stone towards developing tailored IT solutions for our regions,” he said.

He said the statewide stakeholders’ engagement programme held in Gombe and Bauchi in 2022, led to the establishment of the group,

This, he said, is part of testament of the agency’s commitment to take the collaboration to the next level.

According to Abdullahi, enhancing digital literacy and ensuring equitable access to technology are guiding principles in their quest for digitalisation.

He said that participants’ contributions would directly influence policy and legal frameworks responsive to the specific needs and opportunities of their regions.

“By working together, we can cultivate a vibrant digital landscape that benefits all stakeholders,” he said.

The NITDA boss urged the participants to embark on the journey with a renewed sense of hope for the fture with abundant opportunities where every entrepreneur’s vision finds a productive ground to flourish.

Earlier, Mr Ahmed Mohammed, representative of the NITDA North-East Zonal Office, Gombe, urged the participants to foster an environment of open communication and productive collaboration to fast track sustainable development of the region.

He said the North-East region has unique challenges and opportunities to progress.

According to him, the agency is working in collaboration with relevant stakeholders to mitigate the challenges and harness opportunities for the entrepreneur exploits.

Also, Abdulmalik Usman, Director-General, Bauchi State Bureau for Informatipn and Communicatipn Technology (BICT), said the state recorded significant strides in adopting IT to enhance governance, education and economic development.

He said the agency had spearheaded several e-governance projects including domain registration, website development and implementation of project monitoring dashboard system in the state.(NAN)

By Hajara Leman