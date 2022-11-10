NITDA seeks stakeholders’ engagement on national data strategy 

By Ijeoma Olorunfemi

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has called for stakeholders’ engagement on the National Data Strategy (NDS) to bridge the gap in data collection and usage.

Mrs Hadiza Umar, Head Corporate Affairs and External Relations of NITDA made the call in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja.

Umar said that the rapid increase in the digital transformation of economic and social activities had resulted in an unprecedented expansion of data collection and usage.

“The NITDA, in furtherance to implementing its mandate as provided in Section 6 of NITDA Act 2007 to standardise, coordinate and develop regulatory frameworks for all IT practices in Nigeria, has developed a draft National Data Strategy (NDS).

“This is in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) for a digital Nigeria.

“In accordance with the NDEPS, which provides a solid foundation for the Nigerian economy to be data-driven, the NDS aims to harness the potential of data.

”This is for social and economic value creation towards achieving a robust digital economy and ensuring Nigeria becomes a top leader in the global data economy.

“The NDS is developed to accelerate the adoption and use of digital technologies, especially emerging technologies, for data collection, validation, storage, analysis, transmission, and reporting,” she said.

According to Umar, it will enhance research and innovations, digital services, digital economy, job creation, improved quality of life, social and economic growth and prosperity, global competitiveness and sustainable development.

She added that in line with global best practices, the NDS was developed on principles that would ensure fairness in the digital space, stimulate a competitive data market, open opportunities for data-driven innovation and make data more accessible for all.

Umar said: “In view of the foregoing and as part of NITDA’s stakeholder approach to the development of policy documents, the agency wishes to invite all critical stakeholders and interested parties to a stakeholder engagement for the review of the draft NDS.”

Umar said the meeting was expected to take place on Friday by 10 a.m. , while interested participants should register via http://bit.lv/3EfoMqn.

She also said that the draft NDS was available on the NITDA’s website at https://nitda.gov.ng/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/Final-Draft-National-Data-Strategy.pdf

Umar said that inputs and comments could be forwarded to [email protected] or [email protected] on or before Wednesday.

“For more information and inquiries, please contact Dr Ayodele Bakare via 08038577488 or Lukman Lamid via 08035716467.” (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

