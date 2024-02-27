NITDA seeks stakeholders’ collaboration to develop indigenous technologies

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) on Tuesday sought stakeholders’ collaboration to develop indigenous technologies by leveraging the Nigeria Startup Act 2022.

Its Director-General, Mr Kashifu Inuwa, made the call at the graduation of 13 founders from its 2023 Startup Accelerator Programme in collaboration with Founder Institute in Abuja.

Inuwa said that the Nigeria Startup Act of 2022 was a crucial piece of legislation offering favourable advantages such as regulatory support, tax reliefs/incentives, capacity building and unambiguous governance guidelines to the country’s tech ecosystem.

He added that the Nigeria Startup Act could be leveraged on to diversify the nation’s economy and create opportunities for indigenous tech innovation enterprises.

Inuwa said that the graduation ceremony further showed government’s recognition of digital innovation and entrepreneurship as catalysts for transforming traditional economic sectors.

“It is instructive that the Federal Government recognises that digital innovation and entrepreneurship are major catalysts for the rapid transformation of traditional economic sectors.

“The government has been supporting the provision and adoption of indigenous and tailor-made solutions for the nationwide implementation of Nigeria’s rapidly expanding tech innovation ecosystem.

“This programme aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which focuses on diversifying the economy.

“It is addressing the area that says leveraging technology for accelerating diversification through Industrialisation, Digitisation, Creative Arts, Manufacturing and Innovation,” he said.

He commended NITDA and Founder Institute for their commitments in upgrading the capacity of the new set of innovative portfolio startup companies.

He admonished participants to leverage the knowledge gained.

“Your success in the programme is a clarion call for you to sustain the determination and diligence to gainfully explore the boundless innovative future that beckons at you.

“To others who participated in the programme, the knowledge gained will remain yours as you have garnered new insights to prepare you for the challenges ahead,” he said.

He also expressed NITDA’s preparedness to partner with local and international entities to address challenges faced by talented indigenous startups, fostering an environment conducive to grow innovation in the tech sector.

Startup Accelerator Programme which began in October 2023, was targeted at discovering talent in the ICT founders domain.

It was designed to be a 14-week programme, which the 13 graduands demonstrated exceptional dedication and innovation.

The Founder Institute, under a contract agreement with NITDA, executed a virtual Accelerator Programme that aimed at discovering and nurturing founders with innovative startup ideas.

Such ideas included in emerging technologies, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Cybersecurity, e-Commerce, Software, Fintech, EdTech, Internet of Things (IoT), and Biotechnology.

The programme attracted a total of 50 founders, with 30 enrolled from NITDA and 20 from the Founder Institute.

The programme featured 16 knowledge acquisition sessions, covering various aspects of entrepreneurship, product development, and mentorship.

The review phases during the programme included mentor review sessions, mentor idea review, product development sessions, and mentor progress review sessions.(NAN)

By Ijeoma Olorunfemi