NITDA Seeks Public Input on Draft Technical Standards for Digital Public Infrastructure

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has officially released the draft Technical Standards for Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for public consultation, calling on Nigerians from all sectors to contribute feedback that will shape the future of the country’s digital ecosystem.

By Chimezie Godfrey

This milestone aligns with the Federal Government’s broader efforts to establish a secure, inclusive, and interoperable digital infrastructure across the nation. It follows the launch of the Digital Public Infrastructure Framework by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovations, and Digital Economy on March 4, 2025.

Highlighting the significance of this initiative, the agency noted that the new standards provide a structured and technical foundation to support Nigeria’s transition into a more digitally integrated economy. “The DPI framework presents a platform for reforming public service delivery, utilising a whole-of-government approach, which includes the opportunity for the private sector to build and deliver cross-cutting services that will enhance citizens’ well-being and access to services,” the agency stated Mrs Hadiza Umar, Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, NITDA in a statement on Friday.

“The draft outlines core areas such as interoperability, cybersecurity, data privacy, and performance metrics, aiming to ensure seamless integration between digital services including digital identity, payment systems, and data exchange platforms. It also promotes the adoption of open-source technologies and standardised testing practices to ensure efficiency, reliability, and accessibility—particularly for marginalized groups.

“Stakeholders across government, private sector, academia, civil society, and the international community are encouraged to submit their comments and suggestions by May 8, 2025, via email to regulations@nitda.gov.ng.

“The draft regulation can be accessed on NITDA’s official website [Insert Link],”

Mrs Umar stated.

She assured the public that all feedback would be carefully considered by NITDA before the final version of the standards is adopted. This move, according to her, is a major step toward achieving the nation’s digital transformation and development goals.

“This initiative represents a significant milestone in Nigeria’s digital transformation journey. The Federal Government believes that a well-defined and effectively implemented DPI framework will be instrumental in unlocking the full potential of the digital economy and achieving sustainable and inclusive development for all Nigerians,” she stated.