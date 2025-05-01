NITDA, RHI Commission IT Community Centre in Ibadan to Empower Youth, Women

As part of efforts to bridge the digital divide and empower underserved populations, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), in collaboration with the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), has commissioned a state-of-the-art IT Community Centre in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Located within the Oladipo Alayande School of Science, Oke-Bola, Ibadan, the facility is named in honour of Mrs. Onikepo Akande, a distinguished daughter of Oyo State. The centre is designed to offer digital skills training to youth and women, equipping them for success in the ever-evolving global tech landscape.

Delivering special remarks at the commissioning, Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, highlighted the centre’s strategic alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s agenda to drive economic diversification through digitisation, industrialisation, innovation, and the creative arts.

“We are not stopping here. I am pleased to announce that ten more IT Centres will soon be commissioned across various states,” she declared, reinforcing the administration’s commitment to inclusive digital empowerment.

The First Lady urged local residents to take ownership of the facility to ensure its long-term success. “The success of this centre depends on your active participation and utilisation of available resources,” she added.

In a goodwill message, Oyo State Governor Engr. Oluseyi Makinde applauded NITDA and RHI for the timely and impactful initiative. He praised the high standards of the facility and assured the state’s full support to maximise its impact.

“Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence—that is the road to the future, and I am glad that under the Renewed Hope Initiative, you’ve brought this to Oyo State. I can give you the assurance that we will take full advantage of it,” he affirmed.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, underscored the centre’s potential to serve as a launchpad for youth empowerment and tech-driven innovation. “The centre will serve as an avenue for youths to acquire globally relevant digital skills, build startups and create solutions that can compete on the global stage,” he noted.

In his welcome address, NITDA Director-General, Kashifu Inuwa, described the collaboration with the Renewed Hope Initiative as a strategic effort to strengthen Nigeria’s digital talent pipeline. He commended Senator Tinubu for her unwavering leadership.

“Your Excellency’s vision and commitment have been instrumental in actualising this initiative. You are giving Nigerians the tools to unlock their potential in the digital economy,” he said.

Inuwa also shared that the centre is part of a broader national effort to promote digital literacy, combat unemployment, and foster innovation. He revealed that NITDA has partnered with the Federal Ministry of Education to integrate digital skills into the national school curriculum.

Encouraging community engagement, he emphasized that the centre is designed to benefit both students and the wider public. “The centre is open to all, and we want to see a cross-pollination between the school and the community,” he said.

The newly launched Ibadan IT Community Centre stands as a beacon of progress, representing a tangible step toward a digitally inclusive Nigeria—one where innovation, access, and opportunity are shared by all.