NITDA reviews guidelines on ICT service registration





The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) says it is reviewing the guidelines for registration of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) service providers/contractors.

Mrs Hadiza Umar, Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations, NITDA, said in a statement on Saturday that the review was due and would strengthen the ease of doing business.

Umar stressed that the review would improve efficiency in the processes of registration.

“NITDA is undertaking a comprehensive review of the guidelines for registration of ICT Service Providers/Contractors.

“This is designed to streamline the process for the delivery of IT services to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government.

“These guidelines, initially issued in 2018, have outlined the registration process for indigenous IT service providers that guarantees the delivery of high-quality IT projects to the Federal Government.

“It upholds the highest standards of professionalism in IT services, and nourishes the growth of local IT companies, all in adherence to the relevant Presidential Executive Orders.

“Since the issuance of the guidelines, the agency has identified the need to improve efficiency in the process of registration, promote indigenous IT service provision.

“It will ensure competent vendors are engaged for IT service delivery to Ministries, Departments and Agencies,” she said.

Umar added that the review was in line with the present administration’s drive to ensure collective prosperity through efficiency and innovation.

She added that the review would result in the amendment of the guidelines and create opportunities for more digital services to be provided by Nigerian companies.

Umar said it was NITDA’s desire to collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure that Nigerians benefit from the use of IT to enhance and simplify their daily activities with government and other institutions.

“In view of this, the agency kindly invites the public to provide their comments, inputs and feedback on or before Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, via this link: https://nitda.gov.ng/draft-regulatory-instruments/. (NAN)

By Ijeoma Olorunfemi

