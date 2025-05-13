NITDA reveals IoT’s transformative potential for Africa’s economy

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) says Internet of Things (IoT) presents a trillion-dollar economic opportunity for Africa to boost

By Stellamaris Ashinze/ Funmilola Gboteku

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) says Internet of Things (IoT) presents a trillion-dollar economic opportunity for Africa to boost its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and transform certain sectors.

Dr Aristotle Onumo, Director, Stakeholder Management and Partnerships for NITDA said this at the IoT West Africa Data Centre and Cloud event on Tuesday in Lagos.

He noted that sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, logistics, among others could be revolutionised.

Onumo said: “the immense potential of connected devices and systems can revolutionise various aspects of African life, seamlessly integrating technology into everyday activities.

“Lets envision a future where crops communicate their needs, traffic systems intelligently guide commuters, healthcare systems proactively predict disease outbreaks, and power grids autonomously manage themselves.”

He emphasised that the rapid global expansion of the IoT market, projected to reach $1.6 trillion by the end of 2025, underscored the urgency for Africa to embrace the technological wave.

The NITDA director noted that with a population of 1.4 billion, and Nigeria accounting for a significant 40 per cent, the continent stood at a crucial juncture.

Highlighted the increasing mobile penetration in Africa, Onumo explained that it was a strong foundation for future growth and innovation in the IoT space.

Detailing the transformative potential of IoT in critical sectors, he explained how sensors optimised irrigation and tracked livestock in agriculture, and the possibilities of wearable devices and remote diagnostics in healthcare.

“Smart cities are already emerging across Africa such as Kigali, Lagos, and Cape Town utilising IoT for traffic management and waste control.

“However, in spite of the promising outlook, there are significant challenges Africa needs to overcome,” he noted.

Onumo said the challenges included connectivity gap, particularly in rural areas, and the critical issue of energy supply to power connected devices.

He also identified cybersecurity and data governance as key concerns in an increasingly interconnected world.

Onumo highlighted the importance of addressing the skill gap, noting that it was a major impediment.

“To address this, NITDA is focusing on digital literacy initiatives, aiming to achieve 70 per cent digital literacy by 2027 and 90 per cent by 2030 through programmes such as “Digital Literacy for All” and pre-FTC training.

“The “Digital Literacy for All” programme aims to train 30 million Nigerians in the informal sector by 2027.

“The pre-FTC programme will train 30 million Nigerians in high-demand digital skills by the same year,” he stated.

Onumo stressed the importance of collaboration among all stakeholders, envisioning an Africa that not only consumed IoT technology but also actively created and owned it.

“Let us move forward towards a connected Africa, not at the edge of innovation, but at the centre of it,” he said.

He called for a paradigm shift towards a digitally empowered continent and a prosperous African future.

Onumo also noted the importance of collaboration, investment in IoT infrastructure, curriculum development, plus seed funding for startups and innovators.

Also, the Chief of Staff and Strategic Growth Leader at Vertex Next, Mr Anoosh Sirkeck, emphasised the need for meaningful partnerships, critical infrastructure investments, and empowerment of a new era of digital, inclusive, and sustainable growth.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event brought together policymakers, innovators, and industry experts to discuss the future of IoT in Africa and explore opportunities for growth and development. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)