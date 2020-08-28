NITDA resolves 790 data protection issues, says DG

The Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi CCIE has revealed that 790 issues relating to data protection has been resolved through the Agency partnership with Data Protection Compliance Organizations (DPCO).



He disclosed this on Wednesday 27th August, 2020 during a professional development workshop organized by NITDA which was aimed at ensuring a developed data privacy in the country.



The DG who was represented by Dr. Vincent Olatunji Director, eGovernment Development and Regulations (eGDR) praised the resilience and innovation of DPCOs in entrenching data protection in Nigeria.



Dr. Olatunji pointed out some achievements NITDA has made in partnership with DPCOs as Issuance of 230 enforcement and compliance notices which led to more patronage of the DPCOs, issuance Press statements to increase public awareness, and trainings of DPCOs

“Mallam Abdullahi said, we participated in about 93 events hosted by DPCOs and other stakeholders all in a bid to deepen understanding and to improve compliance. Hosting of the first Data Privacy Week, where we promoted data privacy protection through all media, Resolved 790 issues relating to data protection and Investigation of data breach cases of which one was concluded in a world-record of four months and the fine has been paid to the Federal government.”



He asserted that the workshop has met its objective of developing the capacity of DPCOs to be better prepared and equipped to operationalize the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) and the Data Protection Act (when passed).



The participants appreciated NITDA for its laudable achievements so far and assured the Agency that they will endeavour to play a great part in promoting policies and strategies that would yield positive impact on individuals and the nation at large.