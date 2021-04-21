The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), wants the Nigerian Army to adopt 21st century military infrastructures and technology in enhancing national security as warfare was no longer physical.

The Director-General of NITDA, Mr Kashifu Inuwa, made the call on Wednesday when he received Maj. – Gen. Elvis Njoku, Chief of Defence Communications and his team at the agency in Abuja.

Inuwa said that the collaboration was necessary in addressing the current insecurity challenges being faced by the country.

According to him, it is important for the Nigerian Army to measure up with the global modernised military infrastructures which will help them in achieving their mandate.

He said that NITDA was established to implement the National IT Policy but the Federal Government in 2019 upgraded the policy to the National Digital Economic Policy and Strategy (NDEPS).

“Digital transformation is about using digital technology to enhance existing traditional processes and using it as a source of inspiration to come up with a new value proposition.

“It is important to know how to use technology not just as an enabler but a strategic design for your strategy in general which will inspire you to do more,’’ he said.

He said that Defence and Intelligence required data to be able to identify the enemy and also the technical know-how of targeting them with minimal collateral damage.

According to him, the agency is focusing on improving on how things are being done using technology and innovations by creating an enabling environment, an innovation ecosystem which will allow a smooth digitised process.

The NITDA boss added that innovation does not happen in isolation but with proper alignment and positioning in a relevant ecosystem which had necessitated the proposed collaboration between the two parties.

“There is cross pollination between ICT and the Ministry of Defence, a lot of what started in ICT such as the Observe, Orient, Decide and Act law originated from defence,” the D-G said.

Inuwa noted that combating national insecurity challenges was a collective responsibility and assured the military of the agency’s support.

He said that the agency would come up with a technology that would be capable to detect improvised explosive devices as well as exploit all resources such as the use of drones, artificial intelligence and robotics in ensuring optimal national security.

“Let us work together, develop solutions and as part of our mandates which national security is priority, see how we can use emerging technologies in helping our great nation.”

Njoku said that the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor mandated him to visit all Communications and IT related government institutions, collaborate with them with the purpose of tackling the contemporary security challenges.

He said that the use of technology was a force multiplier which would definitely impact positively in the Nigerian Army’s operations, while expressing the hope for a possible rich collaboration with NITDA to help them in achieving their mandate.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the

visit was to enable the army seek for areas of collaboration with NITDA in order to improve its military operations in the country deploying IT solutions. (NAN)

