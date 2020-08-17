NITDA Rebranding: Pantami asks agencies to redouble efforts toward digital economy



Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, on Monday called on its agencies to redouble efforts towards implementing policies for a digital economy.

Pantami made the call at the rebranding of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Logo, Mission, Core Mandates and Virtual Commissioning of Digital Economy Projects for Digital Nigeria, in Abuja.





He said that policies in the ministry included National Strategy and Policy on Digital Economy with eight pillars and the National Broadband Plan, among others.

According to him, the policies need synergy by parastatal agencies under the ministry to ensure its implementation.

“We are here to reap the benefits of collective hard work, but there is need to redouble efforts to achieve the implementation of policies that will push for digital economy.





”NITDA and the Nigeria Communications Commission already have a newly-designated department assigned for digital economy to foster a digital nation.

”The agency’s digital centre that will accommodate the upgraded Computer Emergency Response and Readiness Team (CERRT) is a tool for cyber security.

”The rebrand NITDA logo and mission are overdue because the initial one designed in 2001 is obsolete and cannot meet the demands of digital economy,” he said.

Pantami said that the nation’s economy would now be driven by digital economy.





Pantami said that the ministry was re-designated in 2019 to focus also on digital economy, as such the need for the rebranding.

The Director-General, NITDA, Mr Kashifu Inuwa, said that the new digital centre would house integrated computer emergency response and readiness centre that would enhance our national cybersecurity.

He said also, it would accommodate the digital multimedia studio for online digital skills and literacy capacity building, and digital conference room for remote collaboration.

Inuwa said that the mission of the agency was already 20 years old.







“In 2001, NITDA was established to implement the National IT Policy, almost 20 years ago. We all know that IT has been obsolete and evolved into digital.

“There were several unsuccessful attempts to review the IT policy before, but within three months of coming to office, the Minister came up with a new policy, the National Digital Economy policy for Digital Nigeria.

“The policy expanded NITDA’s mandate and made it compulsory to rebrand in line with the new policy.

“The new brand is a paradigm shift from IT-centric to digital-centric NITDA, which includes a new logo, new vision, new mission, and new core values,” he said.





Inuwa added that the rebranding would enable the agency to be dynamic in our culture, mindset, and public perception of the agency.

He, however, welcomed citizens to the new and smart NITDA that would be committed to setting the pace for digital Nigeria.





Dr Abubakar Saidu, Chairman, NITDA Governing Board, commended the agency for achieving goals in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saidu also called on agencies under the ministry to collaborate to ensure the sector progressed. (NAN)