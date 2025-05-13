NITDA Pushes for Stronger Research Partnerships to Drive Nigeria’s Digital Transformation

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has called for enhanced collaboration between academia, industry, and government to bridge Nigeria’s research investment gap and accelerate digital transformation. The appeal was made by NITDA’s Director General, Kashifu Inuwa, CCIE, during a visit by a delegation from Lancaster University, UK, led by Professor Kirk Semple, Director of International Research, to the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

The visit focused on potential collaborations under the Research and Innovation Partnership for Entrepreneurship (RIPE) programme, an initiative designed to leverage academic research to spur entrepreneurial growth and economic development.

Addressing the delegation, Inuwa emphasized the need to increase investment in research to support Nigeria’s transition to a knowledge-driven economy. “For us to build a robust and sustainable economy, we need to invest in research. That is where we have a huge gap in Nigeria and Africa at large, we don’t invest in research,” he said.

Inuwa cited agriculture as a sector where research and development (R&D) could have transformative effects, highlighting that many Nigerian farmers lack access to critical data and digital tools to improve productivity. He underscored NITDA’s focus on emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), blockchain, robotics, and additive manufacturing, stating that these technologies could address local challenges while creating economic opportunities.

“The goal is to create a vibrant technology-research ecosystem that unites academia, industry, government, entrepreneurs, and risk capital,” he added.

Inuwa also stressed the importance of aligning university curricula with industry demands to cultivate talent capable of addressing practical challenges through innovation. He warned against duplicative efforts, advocating for better coordination among stakeholders.

Referencing the Federal Government’s eight strategic pillars for national development, Inuwa reiterated NITDA’s commitment to advancing these priorities through its Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan 2.0 (SRAP 2024–2027). The plan focuses on eight key areas, including fostering digital literacy, strengthening policy implementation, promoting digital infrastructure, enhancing cybersecurity, and nurturing innovation.

“We place a strong emphasis on research because without it, you cannot develop effective policies or regulations that drive real change in the ecosystem,” Inuwa noted.

Professor Kirk Semple, in his remarks, underscored Lancaster University’s commitment to strategic collaborations that deliver societal value. He described the RIPE programme as a vehicle for knowledge mobilisation, moving research beyond academia to practical applications.

“Universities today are under pressure to demonstrate value beyond knowledge creation. Strategic partnerships like this with NITDA help ensure research-informed policy, supports innovation, and drives meaningful change in communities,” Semple said.

He further stressed the importance of bridging the gap between academia and society, emphasizing that universities serve as vital hubs for organisations without R&D capabilities to access essential expertise and resources.

The meeting aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, positioning Nigeria as a potential leader in the global digital economy through research-driven innovation, Inuwa concluded.